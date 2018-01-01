Sanu brought in seven of 11 targets for 71 yards and netted zero yards on his sole rush in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Panthers.

The veteran receiver drew even with Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman with the team lead in targets, and he was second only to the latter in receptions. Sanu also had an apparent third-quarter touchdown taken away on replay review, as it was determined that he did not maintain control of a 12-yard catch following a collision with Jones in the end zone. Sanu heads into next Saturday's NFC wild-card battle against the Rams having tallied a career best in receptions (67) while also having equaled a career high in touchdowns (five) in 2017.