Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held down by Cardinals' defense
Sanu caught three of four targets for 29 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-33 loss to Arizona.
Last week against Houston, the veteran wideout accounted for just his second touchdown reception over his past 15 outings. He had a strong chance to make it two straight Sunday, as the Cardinals surrendered four touchdown passes to Atlanta, but none went Sanu's way. He did receive one red-zone target on a third-quarter drive that culminated in a Devonta Freeman touchdown, but what did him in for an unproductive fantasy day was an output of just three catches -- his lowest total in that category since Week 14 of last season. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Rams defense that held Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers to zero touchdown passes in its last game, but prior to that gave up a combined 653 passing yards and eight touchdowns to the Buccaneers and Seahawks between Weeks 4 and 5.
