Sanu (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Sanu has carried a hip injury for more than a month, but he's played in each of the Falcons' last four games en route to 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 185 yards and two touchdowns. While the passing attack centers around the talents of Julio Jones, Sanu remains a regular target of Matt Ryan, even with a health concern impacting his practice reps. Nonetheless, with an absence to start the week, Sanu's status bears watching in the coming days as the team prepares for a visit to Cleveland on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories