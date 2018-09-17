Sanu recorded two receptions, but only managed 19 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over Carolina.

Sanu's potentially decreasing degree of involvement in the Falcons' offense is unsettling for fantasy owners with stock in the 29-year-old wideout,. He finished fifth on the team in targets, as first-round pick Calvin Ridley had a breakout 64-yard performance Sunday. The 6-foot-2 veteran receiver hasn't exceeded 20 yards receiving through Week 2 of the season, after being held to fewer than 20 yards on just one occasion in 2017.

