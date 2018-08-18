Sanu caught his only target for a five-yard gain in Friday's preseason loss to the Chiefs.

With Julio Jones held out as a precaution, the Falcons ran Sanu and Calvin Ridley as the top two wide receivers with the first-team offense. Ridley caught a 36-yard pass from Matt Ryan, later adding a seven-yard touchdown from Matt Schaub. It's unclear whether Sanu or Ridley will get most of the playing time across from Jones when the Falcons only have two wideouts on the field.