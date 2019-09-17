Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held under 20 yards by Eagles
Sanu caught four of seven targets for 16 receiving yards, and recovered a fumble from teammate Luke Stocker during Sunday's 24-20 win against Philadelphia.
Sanu has been a tremendously consistent player during his Falcons career, as exhibited by his now-broken streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 receiving yards coming into Sunday Night Football. His fantasy ceiling is recognized as being somewhat limited by a career 6.8 percent TD rate, but he offers a high floor with an average annual output of 64 receptions and 770 yards since 2016. Week 3 presents a somewhat favorable matchup for Sanu, facing a Saints defense against which he compiled 74 receiving yards in his last time out.
