Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Helps jump start Falcons
Sanu caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.
Sanu's catches, one for 13 yards and the other for 12, came at the beginning of the Falcons' opening-drive touchdown march. Sanu thrived as the Robin to Julio Jones' Batman in his first season is Atlanta and even took a bigger role at times with five games with at least five receptions. He figures to build on his role as Steve Sarkisian seeks to improve upon the dynamic offense Kyle Shanahan built a season ago.
