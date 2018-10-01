Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Huge game against former team
Sanu racked up six receptions for 111 yards during a 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.
Sanu was inspired to play well against the team that drafted him, as his 111 receiving yards were the most he's had since October of 2014 -- his penultimate season with the Bengals. Atlanta is going to be involved in a number of shootouts with the way the injury-plagued defense has been performing of late, giving Sanu potential low-end FLEX value from a season-long perspective. The outlook for Sunday's game with Pittsburgh isn't an especially promising one, as the Steelers' seconday entered Week 4 allowing the 12th-fewest points to opposing wideouts in PPR scoring.
