Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Leads team in receptions in win
Sanu hauled in six receptions for 47 yards in Sunday's win over the Bears.
Sanu led all Atlanta receivers with nine targets and six receptions, but both Austin Hooper and Julio Jones outpaced Sanu in terms of yards. Atlanta's offense didn't look great against the Bears, but if Ryan continues to look to Sanu, he could be more than just a bye-week option in fantasy lineups.
