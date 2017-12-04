Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Leads team with 43 yards in loss
Sanu's 43 receiving yards led the Falcons in their 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
It was a rather ineffective day for Atlanta's passing attack, as they only managed 173 yards through the air. Sanu led the team in yards, but both Julio Jones and Tevin Coleman saw six targets compared to Sanu's five. He should bounce back in a short week against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Excels as receiver, passer in Week 12 win•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Finds end zone in victory•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Nabs three passes•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Reaches end zone in loss•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Team-leading reception total in victory•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Six catches in loss•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...