Sanu's 43 receiving yards led the Falcons in their 14-9 loss to the Vikings.

It was a rather ineffective day for Atlanta's passing attack, as they only managed 173 yards through the air. Sanu led the team in yards, but both Julio Jones and Tevin Coleman saw six targets compared to Sanu's five. He should bounce back in a short week against the Saints.

