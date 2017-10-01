Play

Sanu won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Bills due to a hamstring injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Sanu joined Julio Jones (hip) in the locker room for the remainder of the game, elevating Taylor Gabriel, Justin Hardy, Andre Roberts and Nick Williams in the pecking order at wide receiver for the time being.

