Sanu is expected to need two-to-three weeks to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The initial timeline suggests Sanu has a chance to avoid any further missed time as the Falcons head into a Week 5 bye. While teams typically prepare to have their bye later in the season, the break comes at a good time for an Atlanta squad that's currently missing Sanu, Julio Jones (hip) and top pass rusher Vic Beasley (hamstring). The Falcons may have another update after Sanu gets an MRI on Monday.