Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited again Thursday
Sanu (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Sanu has maintained the same activity level in practice this week, but the hip issue in question hasn't impacted his ability to play on gameday this season. Aside from a two-game stretch Weeks 4 and 5 in which he hauled in 10 of 16 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown, he accounted for 24 catches for 232 yards and two TDs in the Falcons' seven other contests.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Shows up on injury report again•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Third-leading receiver in Week 10 loss•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs limited workout•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Practices Thursday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held out of practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...