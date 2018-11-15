Sanu (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Sanu has maintained the same activity level in practice this week, but the hip issue in question hasn't impacted his ability to play on gameday this season. Aside from a two-game stretch Weeks 4 and 5 in which he hauled in 10 of 16 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown, he accounted for 24 catches for 232 yards and two TDs in the Falcons' seven other contests.

