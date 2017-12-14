Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited by knee issue Thursday
Sanu was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The knee issue doesn't look to be a major concern for the Falcons' leading touchdown scorer, as it didn't prevent Sanu from departing early in the team's last game Dec. 7 against the Saints. With added time to recover in advance of the Falcons' Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers, Sanu should see a full load of snaps and could be an enticing fantasy play against a weak Tampa Bay pass defense.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Catches game-tying scoring pass•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Leads team with 43 yards in loss•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Excels as receiver, passer in Week 12 win•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Finds end zone in victory•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Nabs three passes•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Reaches end zone in loss•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...