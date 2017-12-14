Sanu was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The knee issue doesn't look to be a major concern for the Falcons' leading touchdown scorer, as it didn't prevent Sanu from departing early in the team's last game Dec. 7 against the Saints. With added time to recover in advance of the Falcons' Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers, Sanu should see a full load of snaps and could be an enticing fantasy play against a weak Tampa Bay pass defense.