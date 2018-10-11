Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited for second straight day
The Falcons listed Sanu (hip) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn classified Thursday's session as more of a walk-through earlier in the day, so Sanu's limited activity might translate to less work than it would in a normal practice. The hip issue hindered Sanu in practice a week ago, but he entered Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Steelers without an injury designation and turned in a productive outing with four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. If he's cleared to suit up Week 6 against the Buccaneers, Sanu should again make for a strong fantasy play against a defense that has yielded an NFL-worst 9.4 yards per attempt this season.
