Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited in practice Tuesday
Sanu (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
A knee injury has flared up a few times in the past month, but Sanu has never received less than a limited designation on a given report over the last four weeks. Strangely enough, his yardage has increased in each of those contests, a span in which he's gathered in 17 of 30 passes for 200 yards and no touchdowns. Assuming he sidesteps the knee issue yet again, he'll attempt to continue the trend Saturday against the Eagles' 17th-ranked pass defense.
