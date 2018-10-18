Sanu (hip) was limited in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Sanu wasn't seen during the part of Thursday's session open to the media, but he must have made an appearance at some point to earn a 'limited' tag, upholding comments made by coach Dan Quinn to McClure. During that media session, Quinn said Sanu is dealing with a bruised hip, which he expects the wide receiver to play through. With a Monday night matchup with the Giants on tap, Sanu has more time than normal to prove his health than a typical week of prep.

