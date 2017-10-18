Sanu (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After injuring his hamstring in Week 4, Sanu appears to be upholding his 2-to-3 recovery timetable. Due to fortuitous scheduling -- i.e. a Week 5 bye -- he may only miss one game as a result, but the Falcons will likely want him to conclude the week symptom-free or, at the very least, without suffering a setback before clearing him to return.