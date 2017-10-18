Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited Wednesday
Sanu (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After injuring his hamstring in Week 4, Sanu appears to be upholding his 2-to-3 recovery timetable. Due to fortuitous scheduling -- i.e. a Week 5 bye -- he may only miss one game as a result, but the Falcons will likely want him to conclude the week symptom-free or, at the very least, without suffering a setback before clearing him to return.
More News
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...