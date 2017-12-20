Sanu (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sanu will never play better than second fiddle to Julio Jones (ankle/thumb) in the Falcons' passing attack, but his weekly offerings are respectable enough to keep him in the back of one's mind. Helping Sanu's cause this week is a pair of injuries to Jones that held him out of practice Wednesday, plus a Week 15 outburst against his upcoming opponent, the Saints. During their last matchup, Sanu corralled six of eight passes for 83 yards and one touchdown, marking the only time this season in which he met each threshold in the same game.