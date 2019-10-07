Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs first TD of 2019 campaign
Sanu reeled in all five of his targets, accounting for 42 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 53-32 loss to Houston.
Sanu has had three straight monster weeks after a relatively slow start. Over Atlanta's first two games against Minnesota and Philadelphia he logged a combined nine receptions for 73 yards, but in the three games since he has averaged nearly seven catches and 70 receiving yards, while Sunday scoring just his second touchdown since Week 6 of last season. The upcoming matchup against Arizona is not entirely favorable for Sanu to continue his hot streak, facing a Cardinals defense that in Week 5 allowed Tyler Boyd to amass 10 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown, but otherwise did not permit any Bengal to exceed four receptions or 38 receiving yards.
