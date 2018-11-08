Sanu (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons had all members of the 53-man roster on the field in some capacity Thursday, as the lone two non-participants in the team's first practice of Week 10 -- Sanu and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) -- both advanced to limited work. Sanu has been nursing the hip injury since early October, but he has yet to miss game action as a result. He should be ready to handle his usual snap count by the time Sunday's game against the Browns arrives.

More News
Our Latest Stories