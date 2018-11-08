Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs limited workout
Sanu (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons had all members of the 53-man roster on the field in some capacity Thursday, as the lone two non-participants in the team's first practice of Week 10 -- Sanu and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) -- both advanced to limited work. Sanu has been nursing the hip injury since early October, but he has yet to miss game action as a result. He should be ready to handle his usual snap count by the time Sunday's game against the Browns arrives.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Practices Thursday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Records four receptions in convincing victory•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for tough matchup•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Non-participant in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...