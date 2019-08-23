Sanu hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards in the team's fourth preseason game against Washington.

Sanu paced the team with his three receptions, highlighted by a 14-yard catch that setup the team's only touchdown of the contest. This was his first prolonged action of the preseason, enough to prove his health after battling a knee injury throughout the middle of training camp. Though Sanu has consistently recorded 60 receptions since joining the Falcons, the eight-year veteran may be surpassed by Calvin Ridley for targets this season.