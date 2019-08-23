Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Looks strong against Washington
Sanu hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards in the team's fourth preseason game against Washington.
Sanu paced the team with his three receptions, highlighted by a 14-yard catch that setup the team's only touchdown of the contest. This was his first prolonged action of the preseason, enough to prove his health after battling a knee injury throughout the middle of training camp. Though Sanu has consistently recorded 60 receptions since joining the Falcons, the eight-year veteran may be surpassed by Calvin Ridley for targets this season.
