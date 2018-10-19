Sanu (hip) didn't practice Friday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Sanu managed to play through a hip injury the past couple weeks, but he's now missed back-to-back practices after aggravating the ailment in Sunday's 34-29 win over Tampa Bay. Coach Dan Quinn did suggest earlier this week that he expects Sanu to fight through the injury and suit up for Monday's game against the Giants. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday. Any type of participation Saturday would be cause for significant optimism regarding Sanu's availability for Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories