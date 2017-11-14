Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Nabs three passes
Sanu snagged three of five passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over Dallas.
The game broke a two-week scoring streak for Sanu, who opened the season with just one touchdown in five games. Sanu is a consistent performer, with at least three catches in all but one outing this season, but doesn't put up typical No. 2 receiver numbers given the diversity of Atlanta's offense. He's topped 50 yards just thrice this season and has yet to exceed 85 yards this season.
