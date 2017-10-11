Sanu (hamstring) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Despite the benefit of a Week 5 bye, Sanu has yet to make an appearance at practice, instead working with the training staff on his hamstring injury suffered in the Falcons' last game against the Bills. While he's currently not on a path to achieve an active status Sunday versus the Dolphins, he has two more chances to make his presence felt on the practice field.