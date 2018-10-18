Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: No practice Thursday
Sanu (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Absent from the portion of practice open to the media, Sanu clearly was embedded in rehab of his lingering hip injury. Fellow wide receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle) also was absent Thursday, leaving the Falcons' receiving corps in a murky state to kick off Week 7 prep.
