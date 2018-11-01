Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Non-participant in practice
The Falcons labeled Sanu (hip) a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The listing represents a step back for Sanu, who opened Week 9 with a limited practice Wednesday. While it's not unusual for veterans like Sanu to receive a maintenance day or two during the week, the wideout's lack of participation Thursday seems more concerning given that the Falcons are coming off a bye week. Sanu would increase optimism about his availability for Sunday's game against the Redskins by practicing Friday, though he may need to put in a full session to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.
