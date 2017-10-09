Sanu (hamstring) isn't practicing Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sanu was off to the side working with trainers while teammate Julio Jones (hip) was practicing. It thus appears the Falcons are in line to get at least one of their starting wideouts back for Sunday's game against Miami, coming out of a timely Week 5 bye. Sanu still has a few days to get back on the practice field and prove his health before the game.