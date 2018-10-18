Sanu (hip) wasn't spotted on the field during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dan Quinn indicated earlier that Sanu would be a limited participant in the Falcons' first practice of the week, but the wideout's absence from the session implies otherwise. Unless he shows up at the facility for work during the portion of practice closed to the media, Sanu will go down as a non-participant in Thursday's practice. So long as he returns to practice in some capacity within the next day or two, however, Sanu should have a good shot at playing Monday against the Giants.