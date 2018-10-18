Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Not spotted at practice
Sanu (hip) wasn't spotted on the field during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Coach Dan Quinn indicated earlier that Sanu would be a limited participant in the Falcons' first practice of the week, but the wideout's absence from the session implies otherwise. Unless he shows up at the facility for work during the portion of practice closed to the media, Sanu will go down as a non-participant in Thursday's practice. So long as he returns to practice in some capacity within the next day or two, however, Sanu should have a good shot at playing Monday against the Giants.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Expected to practice on limited basis•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Upcoming availability unclear•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Scores again but injures hip•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Sustains hip injury Sunday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited for second straight day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...