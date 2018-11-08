Sanu (hip) took part in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

With a return to drills, Sanu appears to have received a veteran day off Wednesday as he continues to deal with a hip injury. The issue hasn't stopped him from playing in the Falcons' past four games, though, a span in which he caught 12 of 16 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday's injury report will confirm Sanu's activity level.

More News
Our Latest Stories