Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Practices Thursday
Sanu (hip) took part in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
With a return to drills, Sanu appears to have received a veteran day off Wednesday as he continues to deal with a hip injury. The issue hasn't stopped him from playing in the Falcons' past four games, though, a span in which he caught 12 of 16 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday's injury report will confirm Sanu's activity level.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Records four receptions in convincing victory•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for tough matchup•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Non-participant in practice•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Still dealing with hip issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...