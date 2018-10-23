Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Quiet in return from groin injury
Sanu caught both of his targets, piecing together 21 receiving yards during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.
The veteran receiver was eased back into the fold during a Monday Night Football victory over the G-Men, fielding just two targets (fifth on the team) after exiting Atlanta's Week 6 game against Tampa Bay with a groin injury. Headed into Monday's tilt against the desperate Giants, Sanu had accounted for 100 receiving yards or a touchdown over each of his past four games. Following a bye week, Sanu and the Falcons will reemerge on Nov. 4th to take on a Redskins defense that has held opponents to seven yards per attempt this season, tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL.
