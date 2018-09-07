Sanu hauled in four of his six targets, but only compiled 18 receiving yards in Thursday's 18-12 defeat to the Eagles.

Despite the favorable matchup against an Eagles secondary that surrendered three-plus passing touchdowns in four games last year (sixth-worst in NFL), Sanu was contained to just three yards per target -- while no Falcons pass-catcher besides from Julio Jones exceeded 26 receiving yards on the night. The seven-year veteran will aim to get on track against Carolina on Sept. 16, going up against a secondary with two new starters in Da'Norris Searcy and rookie Donte Jackson.