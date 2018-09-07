Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Quiet in Week 1 loss
Sanu hauled in four of his six targets, but only compiled 18 receiving yards in Thursday's 18-12 defeat to the Eagles.
Despite the favorable matchup against an Eagles secondary that surrendered three-plus passing touchdowns in four games last year (sixth-worst in NFL), Sanu was contained to just three yards per target -- while no Falcons pass-catcher besides from Julio Jones exceeded 26 receiving yards on the night. The seven-year veteran will aim to get on track against Carolina on Sept. 16, going up against a secondary with two new starters in Da'Norris Searcy and rookie Donte Jackson.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Collects two receptions in loss•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held to one catch•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Works out with Deshaun Watson•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Ridley's arrival may impact target volume•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Rehabbing from undisclosed injury•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Tallies 50 yards in playoff loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....