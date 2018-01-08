Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Racks up 75 yards in playoff win
Sanu caught four passes for 75 yards in Saturday's playoff win over the Rams.
Sanu was targeted eight times on the day, but outside of a 52-yard reception it was a relatively quiet performance. He and the Falcons head to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles in the divisional- round.
