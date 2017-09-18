Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Racks up 85 yards in win
Sanu caught five balls for 85 yards in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Nobody will question that Julio Jones is the top target in the passing game, but Sanu has played well at the start of the season, tallying 11 receptions for 132 yards on 16 targets through two games. He'll continue to benefit if teams focus the majority of their energy on trying to stop Jones.
