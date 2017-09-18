Play

Sanu caught five balls for 85 yards in Sunday's win over the Packers.

Nobody will question that Julio Jones is the top target in the passing game, but Sanu has played well at the start of the season, tallying 11 receptions for 132 yards on 16 targets through two games. He'll continue to benefit if teams focus the majority of their energy on trying to stop Jones.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories