Sanu (knee) is absent from the Falcons' final injury report heading into Monday's matchup versus the Buccaneers.

Sanu was limited in practice all week, but it looks like the team was just exercising caution with their No. 2 pass-catcher. The extra day of recovery presumably helped the 28-year-old's status, and he figures be in line to take on his usual role opposite Julio Jones for the Falcons' Week 15 game. He has a favorable matchup this week against a relatively weak Tampa Bay pass defense.