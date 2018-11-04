Sanu hauled in four of five targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 38-14 win against the Redskins.

The veteran wideout was able to suit up for Atlanta's road trip to FedEx Field, despite sitting out one practice and remaining limited for two other sessions this week with a banged up hip. Sanu has eight combined receptions for 112 yards since suffering the injury in Week 6, compared to an average per-game output of four catches and 51.4 yards through his first five outings of the season. Upcoming in Week 10 is a matchup with Cleveland, and a Browns pass defense that ranks among the NFL's bottom 10 teams in terms of yards allowed per game through the air (286.7).