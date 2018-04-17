Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Rehabbing from undisclosed injury
Sanu (undisclosed) appeared to be doing rehab work on a side field Tuesday at the Falcons' offseason program, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.
Given that there was no report of offseason surgery, Sanu's inclusion in the rehab group comes as a bit of a surprise. He dealt with a hamstring injury in October and a knee issue in December and January, but his only absence of the 2017 season occurred Week 6. Whatever the issue may be, it's a good sign that Sanu is at least healthy enough to do rehab work on a field as the Falcons begin their offseason program. He'll likely be back at full strength before training camp, where he figures to operate as the No. 2 receiver.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Tallies 50 yards in playoff loss•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for divisional round•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Racks up 75 yards in playoff win•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Has TD overturned in win•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Fine to face Saints•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...