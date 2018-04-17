Sanu (undisclosed) appeared to be doing rehab work on a side field Tuesday at the Falcons' offseason program, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.

Given that there was no report of offseason surgery, Sanu's inclusion in the rehab group comes as a bit of a surprise. He dealt with a hamstring injury in October and a knee issue in December and January, but his only absence of the 2017 season occurred Week 6. Whatever the issue may be, it's a good sign that Sanu is at least healthy enough to do rehab work on a field as the Falcons begin their offseason program. He'll likely be back at full strength before training camp, where he figures to operate as the No. 2 receiver.