Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Returns from sore knee
Sanu (knee) started Thursday's preseason loss to the Jets, finishing without a catch on one target.
Sanu apparently made a quick recovery from the knee injury that limited his practice participation at the beginning of the week. He's locked in for regular snaps on offense, though Calvin Ridley could take over a larger share of the targets in his second pro season.
