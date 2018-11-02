Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Returns to practice
Sanu (hip) returned to practice Friday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Although the extent of his participation is unclear, this at least marks a step in the right direction after Sanu was a limited participant Wednesday and a non-participant Thursday. He was able to play through the same hip injury prior to a Week 8 bye, catching two passes for 21 yards in a 23-20 win over the Giants back in Week 7. We'll have another update Friday afternoon when the Falcons release their final injury report for Sunday's game at Washington.
