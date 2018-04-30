Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Ridley's arrival may impact target volume
Sanu is a candidate to receive reduced targets in 2018 following the Falcons' selection of Calvin Ridley at 26th overall in last week's NFL Draft.
Sanu established career highs in receptions during each of the past two seasons (59 catches in 2016 and 67 in 2017), but the Falcons have not acquired a wide receiver of Calvin Ridley's caliber since trading up 21 spots to select Julio Jones in the 2011 draft. In fact, Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that general manager Thomas Dimitroff called Ridley's agent on Thursday afternoon to inform him that the Falcons were considering moving up ahead of receiver-deprived teams like Baltimore, Dallas and Carolina to ensure that they got their guy. Sanu didn't do himself any favors last season by finishing top five in the NFL in drops with six, and he will turn 29 before the Falcons travel to Philadelphia to take on the defending champions Week 1. As a quality blocker, exceptional route runner and electrifying playmaker, Ridley may have what it takes to capture Atlanta's No. 2 receiver job by the end of the summer, diminishing Sanu's relevance in the process.
