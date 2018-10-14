Sanu hauled in both of his targets, accounting for a 35-yard touchdown catch and 46 total receiving yards on the afternoon during a 34-29 win against Tampa Bay on Sunday. He also suffered a hip injury during the contest.

After a sluggish start to the season (six receptions for 37 yards over the first two weeks), Sanu has broken out in a big way, with 100-plus receiving yards or a touchdown in each of the Falcons' past four games. The veteran wideout now has 12 receptions for 103 receiving yards as well as a 51-yard passing touchdown over his past three games against the Bucs. Next comes a Monday night showdown between two desperate NFC teams, as Atlanta will take on the Giants and a proficient Big Blue pass defense that ranks top 11 in terms of yards allowed per game. We'll see if the hip injury affects Sanu's practice time and status for the game. This will be worth watching with Calvin Ridley (ankle) also dinged up.