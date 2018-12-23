Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Scores receiving touchdown
Sanu caught five of eight targets for 81 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers. He also gained 29 yards on two carries.
Sanu led the team in targets and catches while finishing second in receiving yardage. He was having a rather modest game mid way through the fourth quarter, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a 44-yard touchdown catch to cap off the scoring. There is some speculation that Julio Jones may still be dealing with effects from his recent hip injury, which could see Sanu shoulder a larger load next Sunday in the season finale against the Buccaneers.
