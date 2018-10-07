Sanu hauled in four of seven targets, amassing 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old wideout has balled out against the AFC North over the past two weeks, collecting 10 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown in losses to Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. With his 43-yard touchdown reception against the Steelers, he has now scored in two of his past three games after being held without a score for seven consecutive weeks -- from Week 14 of 2017 to Week 3 of 2018. Atlanta's upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay brings promise of another lucrative day for Sanu, facing a Buccaneers secondary that has surrendered an NFL-worst 280 passing yards per game dating back to the start of last season.