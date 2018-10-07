Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Scores touchdown in loss to Pittsburgh
Sanu hauled in four of seven targets, amassing 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh.
The 29-year-old wideout has balled out against the AFC North over the past two weeks, collecting 10 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown in losses to Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. With his 43-yard touchdown reception against the Steelers, he has now scored in two of his past three games after being held without a score for seven consecutive weeks -- from Week 14 of 2017 to Week 3 of 2018. Atlanta's upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay brings promise of another lucrative day for Sanu, facing a Buccaneers secondary that has surrendered an NFL-worst 280 passing yards per game dating back to the start of last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.