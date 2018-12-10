Sanu corralled six of eight targets, compiling 54 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.

Sanu provided a signature performance Sunday in the Falcons trip to Lambeau Field, finishing right at his season average in receiving yardage (49 YPG), while logging between three and six receptions for the sixth straight game. He's merited consistent flex consideration in PPR formats, but a lack of downfield explosiveness and a seven-game scoring drought severely caps his relevance in standard scoring. Week 15 brings a matchup against a Cardinals defense that's been more than serviceable in containing opposing wideouts this year, allowing 12 touchdown catches and 1,889 receiving yards to the position (among NFL's 10 best teams in both categories).

