Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Second-leading receiver in Week 3
Sanu caught all six of his targets for an output of 75 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts. He also registered one carry for a gain of two yards.
Sanu provided another solid PPR performance Sunday by collecting four-plus receptions for the third straight game to start off 2019, but his ceiling remains capped by a long-standing touchdown drought. The 30-year old wideout has just one touchdown catch over his past 13 regular-season games, and has been held to fewer than 60 yards nine times during that span. Week 4 may just be his time to fall into the end zone, going up against a Titans defense that has given up three wide receiver touchdowns in three games, and five touchdown passes overall the past two weeks.
