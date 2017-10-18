Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Set to practice Wednesday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn revealed during a guest appearance on 92-9 The Game that Sanu (hamstring) would take part in practice Wednesday.
It remains to be seen if Sanu will be a limited or full participant in the Falcons' first practice session of the week, but either way, it's a sign that he's at least noticed progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury after failing to practice in any capacity in the week leading up to Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. After top wideout Julio Jones, depth receivers Taylor Gabriel (eight), Justin Hardy (three) and Marvin Hall (two) all saw spikes in targets in the losing effort, with Hall hauling in the first touchdown of his NFL career. If Sanu is able to play in Week 7 against the Patriots, Gabriel, Hardy and Hall would all likely see their involvement in the passing game take a hit.
More News
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...