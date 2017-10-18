Falcons head coach Dan Quinn revealed during a guest appearance on 92-9 The Game that Sanu (hamstring) would take part in practice Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if Sanu will be a limited or full participant in the Falcons' first practice session of the week, but either way, it's a sign that he's at least noticed progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury after failing to practice in any capacity in the week leading up to Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. After top wideout Julio Jones, depth receivers Taylor Gabriel (eight), Justin Hardy (three) and Marvin Hall (two) all saw spikes in targets in the losing effort, with Hall hauling in the first touchdown of his NFL career. If Sanu is able to play in Week 7 against the Patriots, Gabriel, Hardy and Hall would all likely see their involvement in the passing game take a hit.