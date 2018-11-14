Sanu (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Sanu has become a consistent presence on the injury report thanks to the hip injury, but he's played at least 33 snaps in every game this season, including a season-high 70 during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns. His expanded workload (eight targets) was largely a product of the Falcons playing from behind, though Calvin Ridley (five targets on 53 snaps) didn't benefit in the same way. A Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys appears suboptimal, as only the Lions have given up fewer receptions (96) to wide receivers this season.

