Sanu caught six balls for 65 yards against the Patriots, but the Falcons lost 23-7.

Sanu was targeted 10 times on the day, which trailed only Julio Jones, who was targeted 13 times. It appears that Sanu's hamstring injury is officially behind him, and he could benefit if teams decide to double team Jones. His return also means fewer targets for guys like Taylor Gabriel and Justin Hardy.

