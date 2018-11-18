Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Solid in losing effort to Dallas
Sanu caught four of six targets, compiling 56 receiving yards during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.
The veteran wideout now has four or more catches in three straight outings, but he's been held scoreless and has fewer than 50 receiving yards per game over that span. Since Week 6, Sanu ranks behind Calvin Ridley in receptions (18 to 20), targets (23 to 27) and yards (215 to 230). while Julio Jones has dominated the target share and overall production (39 receptions on 56 targets for 594 yards). Sanu has an opportunity to boom Thursday when the Falcons travel to take on New Orleans and a Saints defense that entered the weekend tied for the seventh-most wide receiver catches allowed this year with 138.
