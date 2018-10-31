Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Still dealing with hip issue
Sanu (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
While yet to miss a game this season, Sanu did appear somewhat limited by his hip/groin ailment in the final two games before a Week 8 bye, drawing just four combined targets in those contests while logging snap shares of just 49 and 62 percent. He probably isn't in much danger of missing Sunday's game at Carolina, but it might make sense for Calvin Ridley to handle more snaps if Sanu still isn't the best version of himself.
